 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Mother Teresa declared Saint

 VATICAN CITY, Sept 4 (IANS): Pope Francis on Sunday declared Mother Teresa of Kolkata a Saint of the Catholic Church in front of thousands of pilgrims at St Peter's Square here.

"We declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta to be a Saint," the Catholic News Agency quoted the Pope as telling the thousands including many Indians who stood holding the Indian flag.

"For the honour of the Blessed Trinity, the exaltation of the Catholic faith and the increase of the Christian life, by the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, and of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, and our own, after due deliberation and frequent prayer for divine assistance, and having sought the counsel of many of our brother Bishops, we declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta to be a Saint," the Pope said.

