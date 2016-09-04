"We declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta to be a Saint," the Catholic News Agency quoted the Pope as telling the thousands including many Indians who stood holding the Indian flag.

"For the honour of the Blessed Trinity, the exaltation of the Catholic faith and the increase of the Christian life, by the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, and of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, and our own, after due deliberation and frequent prayer for divine assistance, and having sought the counsel of many of our brother Bishops, we declare and define Blessed Teresa of Calcutta to be a Saint," the Pope said.