In a letter to the State Transport Minister submitted through the district administration here, the union said that the three-wheelers operate within a radius of 10 to 15 km within the town and in front of various police stations within the radius. Therefore, it is easy to track the vehicles and the installation of GPS will be a mere waste of money, it contended.

The union also argued that weather and road conditions here were not conducive and the electronic GPS devices may be damaged by water or may suffer wear and tear, which would financially affect drivers and owners of autorickshaws.

The other reasons cited by the three-wheeler union are that devices are susceptible to theft, cost involved in the installation of GPS devices is high, yearly subscription costs will be incurred, accessories like Android mobiles for installation of GPS are not easily affordable for owners and drivers.

The union also claimed that three-wheeler operators hardly earn a few hundred rupees on a daily basis. A number of unemployed youths may be discouraged from operating autorickshaws if installation of the GPS is made mandatory.

The Dibrugarh Three Wheelers’ Auto Union warned that it would resort to a strong protest if the installation of the GPS was made compulsory.