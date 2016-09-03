It has been reported that every day hundreds of cattle are smuggled out through the Brahmaputra via Sukchar area under South Samara-Mankachar district. It is very shocking that the smugglers are engaging teenagers in this unlawful but profitable business.

Generally, the traders purchase bullocks, specially from Bihar, West Bengal and from some other nearby cattle markets and transport them by trucks through the interior routes to avoid detection at the Assam-Bengal border checkpost at Boxirhat. The traders generally keep the bullocks in transit camps at isolated places and drive them to the border at night and sell them to traders in Bangladesh.

The BSF personnel stationed at the borders sometimes are able to seize the smuggled cattle and hand them over to the Customs officials, but often fail to nab the smugglers who give them the slip.

People of the border area told this correspondent that there seems to be a nexus between the smugglers and the concerned authorities in this connection. They appealed to the district authority to take steps to stop such illegal activities and issue shoot-at-sight order with immediate effect.