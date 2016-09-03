 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Cattle smuggling through Dhubri border continues
Correspondent
 GAURIPUR, Sept 2 - Unabated smuggling of cattle heads to Bangladesh through the border of Dhubri district not only poses threat to the law-and-order scenario, but also to the security sector.

It has been reported that every day hundreds of cattle are smuggled out through the Brahmaputra via Sukchar area under South Samara-Mankachar district. It is very shocking that the smugglers are engaging teenagers in this unlawful but profitable business.

Generally, the traders purchase bullocks, specially from Bihar, West Bengal and from some other nearby cattle markets and transport them by trucks through the interior routes to avoid detection at the Assam-Bengal border checkpost at Boxirhat. The traders generally keep the bullocks in transit camps at isolated places and drive them to the border at night and sell them to traders in Bangladesh.

The BSF personnel stationed at the borders sometimes are able to seize the smuggled cattle and hand them over to the Customs officials, but often fail to nab the smugglers who give them the slip.

People of the border area told this correspondent that there seems to be a nexus between the smugglers and the concerned authorities in this connection. They appealed to the district authority to take steps to stop such illegal activities and issue shoot-at-sight order with immediate effect.

City »
State »
  • Case lodged against three cement cos
  • Spurt in complaints over corruption cases
  • Plea to create mini institutional forests
  • LIC to recruit 3,100 agents
  • City students step in to save Ugratara turtles
  • ‘Mistakes must never hamper progress’
  • Sankaradeva’s Tirobhav Tithi today
    		•
  • Strike hits normal life across State
  • Citrus centre of excellence inaugurated
  • LIC to adopt Kazidahar village
  • Vedic tarpan to Ahom Swargadeos at Shiva Dol
  • ‘Digital India’ scheme launched in Dibrugarh
  • Cattle smuggling through Dhubri border continues
  • Installation of GPS in autorickshaws opposed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • NE joins nation-wide workers strike
  • Breast feeding promotional in Meghalaya
  • Manipur Assembly session begins
  • Naga Hoho, NMA meet Rajnath Singh
  • World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21
  • MNF seeks CBI probe into Carbon Product scam
  • Meghalaya District Council bypoll dates fixed
  • Women leaders support anti-tobacco campaign
  • AR reviews Mizoram security situation
    		•
  • Zaheer made honorary life member by MCC
  • Murray through to US Open 3rd round
  • Gurpreet to captain India against Puerto Rico
  • ASEB hand GTC 3-0 drubbing in GSA league
  • Dutee Chand arrives in city
  • Assam Challenge League interestingly poised
  • Nabadeep Club enter final
    		•
     
     