The scheme was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Anjanabh Chaliha in the presence of M Dinamani Singh, Deputy Director and centre in-charge of NEILIT, Guwahati City Centre, and Prankrishna Tamooli, Assistant Director and centre in-charge of NIELIT, Jorhat Extension Centre.

Deep Kamal Gohain, DIO, NIC, Dibrugarh, attended the inaugural function as the guest of honour.

Digital India, a National e-Governance Division (NeGD) flagship programme of the Prime Minister of India, has joined hands with the NIELIT, an autonomous scientific society of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) to train up 16,000 Government employees of all the North-Eastern States in two years under the ‘Preparing North-East for Digital India’ programme, a press release stated.

The scheme started with a training programme to 20 employees of the Assam Government in the CCC programme here. The scheme aims to train altogether 139 employees of the district. This training programme of the NeGD and the NIELIT is a medium of propagating the Digital India mission with an aim to transform the entire ecosystem of public services through the use of information technology, the release added.