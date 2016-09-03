Bor Raja Fuleswari during Swargadeo Shiva Singha’s reign openly patronised the Sakta cult and initiated Shiva Puja at the Ahom royal court in Rongpur, following Rudra Singha’s steps in initiating the cult in the Ahom dynasty. Rani Draupadi, Shiva Singha’s consort had the three famous Douls built on the bank of the Sivasagar Borpukhuri for worship of Shiva, Vishnu and Devi Durga. Swargadeo Shiva Singha brought the Brahmin priests from Kanauj and began the Vedic rituals of tarpan on the Shiva Doul premises in the 18th century. Since then, the Ahoms adopted a policy of religious tolerance towards the followers of Vedic Shava-Saktism, Vaishnavism and traditional Tai-Ahom rituals.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Narayan Konwar inaugurated the dihanaam competition held on the occasion. Extolling 600 years of communal harmony since the Ahom era, former Prof Dr Nabin Phukan of AMC Dibrugah said that the Ahom Swargadeos accepted and imbibed the Vedic religion and culture, because it was one of the oldest and most advanced civilisations of the world. But yet they never tried to force upon their subjects the religion that they had adopted. Dr Phukan was addressing the dharma sabha presided over by Rajendranath Borthakur. Sanjeev Phukan compered the programme while Nivedita Bhagawati lit the ceremonial lamp. The dharma dhwaja was hoisted by Hemanta Borthakur, Head Priest of Vishnu Doul. Nabin Borgohain, great grandson of Purnananda Borgohain and Dr Nabin Phukan offered tarpan to the Ahom Swargadeos.