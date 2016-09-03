 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
LIC to adopt Kazidahar village
Correspondent
 SILCHAR, Sept 2 - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is celebrating 60 years of its service to the nation.

On this occasion, N Bose, Senior Divisional Manager of Silchar Divisional Office said that as a part of the celebrations they have taken up a host of products to reach out to the people.

“Celebrating the diamond jubilee year, LIC has decided to adopt a village named Kazidahar under Sonai constituency. Also, the corporation will extend infrastructural support up to Rs 25,000 to the schools in each of the 14 branches under the Silchar Division and 50 toppers studying from Class-I to Class-X from five schools under each branch of the Division will be awarded with Student of the Year Award,” Bose said. Further, an ambulance will be provided to a charitable hospital as well, he added.

Earlier, Cachar DC S Vishwanathan congratulated LIC for its successful journey. “LIC has made significant contributions in the lives of people. Everyone should come forward and join the celebrations,” he said. A rally was taken out, which snaked its way through the main thoroughfares of Silchar with a colourful tableau. As a part of the itinerary, a symposium with students from various colleges of Silchar and also from Assam University will be held on September 6.

