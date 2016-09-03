



Banks in and around Duliajan also remained closed. All modes of public transport were off the roads except some private vehicles. However, most business establishments here were open during the strike period.

Rangiya: The all-India strike called by CITU and other trade unions affected normal life at Rangiya on Friday. During the strike period, hundreds of supporters blocked the Manas Rhino passenger train and the Dekargaon-Kamakhya Intercity Express for hours at the Rangiya Railway Station.

Banks, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Government offices registered thin attendance. Vehicular traffic was also scarce. However, no untoward incident was reported.

GOALPARA: Barring a minor incident in which more than 200 protesters were arrested by the police when they tried to picket the Goalpara Deputy Commissioner’s office in the morning hours on Friday, the Bharat bandh called by 10 trade unions and locally supported by the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Santha passed off peacefully in the district.

Normal life was affected as publicvehicles stayed off the roads. Most shops and business establishments remained closed and attendance in banks and offices was negligible.

KOKRAJHAR: Hundreds of bandh supporters on Friday blocked the National Highway 31-C at Serfanguri in Kokrajhar district. They carried banners and posters, and also shouted slogans against the Central Government.

Normal life was hit in the entire district as shops and business establishments, financial institutions, government and private offices remained closed. Vehicles were also off the roads.

DOOMDOOMA: The nationwide strike called by all major trade unions evoked full response in Doomdooma Circle and Sadiya subdivision on Friday. Banks, educational institutions and the public transport system were affected by the strike.

At the call of the Asom Chah Mazdoor Sangha, tea workers also joined the strike, leading to the closure of all tea gardens in this part of the State.

As the workers of the Personal Product Factory of the Hindustan Unilever Ltd situated in Doomdooma also joined the strike, the factory was closed.

DIPHU: Normal life in Karbi Anglong district was affected partially during the bandh called by trade unions.

The All Karbi Anglong Buildings & Other Construction Labour Union also called a 12-hour Karbi Anglong bandh on Friday. Vehicles were off the roads. Several protesters were detained by the police at Bokajan and Howraghat subdivisions. They were later released.

The KAAC Secretariat offices were, however, open. Banks, schools, colleges, shops, markets and private establishments remained closed.

BARPETA: The nationwide strike called by a joint forum of trade unions and employees paralysed normal life in Barpeta district on Friday. Commercial vehicles were off the roads and even private cars were scarce. All banks and offices of insurance companies were closed. Business establishments and shops downed their shutters in some areas. Some government offices remained open beyond schedule as picketers demonstrated in front of these offices. Bandh supporters took out a procession at Barpeta Road and staged road blockades in some places of the district.

NAGAON: The bandh called by different trade unions affected normal life in Nagaon on Friday. Public vehicles stayed off the roads, and banks, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Attendance in government offices was thin.

Bandh supporters tried to stop trains at Jakhalabandha, Hojai and other places in the morning. Some picketers were apprehended by the police.

Tinsukia: The general strike called by several trade unions and the 24-hour Tinsukia district bandh imposed by the Tinsukia unit of the AITUC in protest against the price rise of essential commodities paralysed normal life in Tinsukia district on Friday. All shops, financial establishments and educational institutions remained closed. The functioning of the tea, coal and oil sectors in the district was affected. Except some private vehicles, all other vehicles stayed off the roads.

However, the strike did not affect train services. The Tinsukia district unit of the AICCTU took out a large rally in Tinsukia town.