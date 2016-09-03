Nabadeep Club enter final

Correspondent

TIHU, Sept 2 - Nabadeep Club of Madhupur entered in to the final of the Debendra Nath Barman and Mahesh Ch Das Memorial Prize-money Football Championship defeating 1st ASRF of Barzar (Barama) 1-0 in the second semifinal being played at the Kaithalkuchi High School playground today. The final will be held on September 4 between Nabadeep Club of Madhupur and Makhibaha Krira Sangha. The competition has been organised by the Uttar Dharmapur Anchalik Krira Santha, Kaithalkuchi.