 
Saturday, September 03, 2016
Nabadeep Club enter final
Correspondent
 TIHU, Sept 2 - Nabadeep Club of Madhupur entered in to the final of the Debendra Nath Barman and Mahesh Ch Das Memorial Prize-money Football Championship defeating 1st ASRF of Barzar (Barama) 1-0 in the second semifinal being played at the Kaithalkuchi High School playground today.

The final will be held on September 4 between Nabadeep Club of Madhupur and Makhibaha Krira Sangha. The competition has been organised by the Uttar Dharmapur Anchalik Krira Santha, Kaithalkuchi.

