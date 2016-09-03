The Upper Assam Zone took a decent 206-run first innings lead as in reply to their first innings total of 356, Northern Assam Zone, resuming at the overnight score of 79 for two, were all out for 150 in 56.3 overs. Tarjinder Singh top scored with 72 off 146 balls while other batsmen fell cheaply.

But Upper Assam Zone batsmen faltered in the second innings and were all out for 120 in 36.5 overs.

In the second knock the Northern Assam batsmen came out heavily scoring 110 for the loss of one wicket in 29 overs. Young Rahul Hazarika and experienced Tarjinder are at the crease with 52 (79B, 4x6) and 41 (86B, 4x4, 6x1) respectively.

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings 356.

Northern Assam 1st innings (overnight 79/2) 150 (Rajat Khan 27, Tarjinder Singh 72, Mrinmoy Dutta 12; Biku Borgohain 4/30, Abhilash Gogoi 3/27).

Upper Assam 2nd innings 120 (Abhilash Gogoi 30, Jay Singh Yadav 29, Arup Das 22; Mrinmoy Dutta 4/52, Rohit Roniyar 3/17, Tarjinder Singh 2/14).

Northern Assam 2nd innings 110/1 (Rahul Hazarika batting 52, Tarjinder Singh batting 41).