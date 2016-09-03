Dutee Chand arrives in city

Sports reporter



Olympian Dutee Chand (left) arrives in Guwahati on Friday to take part in the Abhiruchi Sports Day to be held on Saturday. – AT Photo Olympian Dutee Chand (left) arrives in Guwahati on Friday to take part in the Abhiruchi Sports Day to be held on Saturday. – AT Photo Apart from the mass jogging, sportspersons of Assam who represented India in international meets during last year will be honoured.