GUWAHATI, Sept 2 - Olympian Dutee Chand arrived here today to take part in the mass jogging to be organised tomorrow on the occasion of the 33rd Abhiruchi Sports Day which has been organised on the occasion of the birthday of Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Arjuna Award recipient of the State.
Olympian Dutee Chand (left) arrives in Guwahati on Friday to take part in the Abhiruchi Sports Day to be held on Saturday. – AT Photo
Apart from the mass jogging, sportspersons of Assam who represented India in international meets during last year will be honoured.