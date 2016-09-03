

ASEB striker Jwmbla Brahma (blue left) on the verge of taking a shot at the Gauhati Town Club goal during the RG Baruah Super Division Football League match at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday. – AT Photo

At the Nehru Stadium here today, both the teams displayed inferior brand of football but the ASEB front liners took the advantage of the unbalanced Town defence and pumped in as many as three goals. In the first session the ASEB players were in a rusty form and hardly could make break through into the Town goal area. However, in the 38th minute they managed to break the deadlock when short-statured midfielder Rahul Das beat the opponent custodian Amrit Gop with a full-blooded volley off a centre sent by Immanual Mar. Till the break the former champions led 1-0.

But the complexion of the match changed in the second session as ASEB bounced back with their usual form and started raiding the Town territory using both the flanks.

In the 54th minute, Apurba Phukan made a cut through the right flank using his speed and sent a measured cross to lurking Jwambla Brahma who deflected the ball into the iron frame without any delay. Jwambla again hit the net in the 67th minute with a solo effort as the Town defenders hardly made any attempt to prevent him.

Town forward I Chaba tried heart out for narrowing the gap but stout ASEB goalkeeper Daoga Brahma stood like a wall between the posts and foiled all the moves with ease. Town defenders and midfielders have to work hard in the remaining matches in order to maintain a respectable position in the table.

ASEB stood top with 10 points from four outings after today's match.

Today's match: FC Green Valley vs Navajyoti.