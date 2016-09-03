



“MCC has elected Zaheer Khan as an Honorary Life Member of the Club,” the Club said in a statement.

Zaheer is the second former India international to be elected in recent weeks following Virender Sehwag, who became an Honorary Life Member last month. The list also includes the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, who were inducted in previous years.

Zaheer played 92 Test matches for his country during a successful career, taking 311 wickets at 32.94 runs apiece.

The 37-year-old was also a mainstay in the One-Day International side. Making his debut in 2000, Zaheer took 282 wickets in 200 ODIs at an average of 29.34.

He played three Tests at Lord’s, and narrowly missed out on a place on the Lord’s Honours Board when he took 4/79 in the drawn Test match between England and India in 2007.

He also played three ODIs at the Home of Cricket, including the famous NatWest Series Final in 2002, in which he took 3/62. – PTI

Schweinsteiger included in ManUtd squad

Manchester, Sept 2: In what could be seen as a departure from Manchester United football manager Jose Mourinho’s earlier stance, Bastian Schweinsteiger has been included in their official squad list for the first half of the English Premier League season.

Schweinsteiger, 32, has not been part of United’s first-team squad so far this season, with Mourinho saying it was “very difficult” for the player to break into his midfield.

But with the former Germany international, who played his 121st and final cap for his country against Finland on Wednesday, named in the squad he at least has the chance to force his way into Mourinho’s plans.

According to ESPNFC, United still do not see Schweinsteiger as part of their plans, while the player himself has said that a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) in America could draw his interest with United being his last European club.

Schweinsteiger, a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, was included in the squad by force rather than choice. – IANS