During his visit, the Director General also interacted with Governor Lieutenant General Nirbhay Sharma (Retd) at Rajbhawan. During the visit, the DGAR discussed the security, development projects in the border areas and youth empowerment related issues concerning Mizoram with the Governor.

The DGAR officer sanctioned 500 solar lamps for the village of Parva in Lawngtlai district. He also announced the installation of a 5 KVA Solar Power Plant project for Parva village.