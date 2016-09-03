 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
AR reviews Mizoram security situation
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Sept 2 - Director General Assam Rifles Lieutenant General HJS Sachdev and Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) Major General MV Chandran visited Mizoram from August 31 to September 1 to review the security situation along the international border with Myanmar.

During his visit, the Director General also interacted with Governor Lieutenant General Nirbhay Sharma (Retd) at Rajbhawan. During the visit, the DGAR discussed the security, development projects in the border areas and youth empowerment related issues concerning Mizoram with the Governor.

The DGAR officer sanctioned 500 solar lamps for the village of Parva in Lawngtlai district. He also announced the installation of a 5 KVA Solar Power Plant project for Parva village.

