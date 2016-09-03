 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
MNF seeks CBI probe into Carbon Product scam
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Sept 2 - Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has demanded on Mizoram Government to initiate a CBI probe into the controversial Mizo Carbon Product scam in which it was alleged that the firm illegally received subsidies amounting to over Rs 3.41 crore.

One year after its establishment, the Mizo Carbon Product, a firm which claimed to have processed charcoal at its unit in the Industrial Growth Centre in Aizawl has asked (CTS) and (CCIS) claiming that it has purchased 3690 MT of coal from Meghalaya and transported to Mizoram. Coal was transported at the cost of Rs 1.16 crore by Zoram Tranport Company and 321.26 MT of carbon produced from the purchased coal was sold to Central Lime Industry, Lengpui at Rs 26.23 lakh. However, there are no companies by the name Zoram Transport Company and Central Lime Industry, MNF vice president R Tlanghmingthanga told reporters on Thursday.

He alleged that the industry has illegally received Central Transport Subsidy (CTS) and Central Capital Investment Subsidy (CCIS) amounting to Rs 3.41 crore since its inception in 2011.

