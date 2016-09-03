 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21
A Correspondent
 GANGTOK, Sept 2 - Sikkim Chief Secretary AK Shrivastava convened a review meeting of the preparatory committee for the mega event of World Peace Day to be celebrated on September 21 at Paljor Stadium here with the theme Yoga for World Peace and Harmony.

Principal Secretary, Human Resource Development Department GP Upadhyaya enlightened the meeting on the Yoga protocol that is to be adhered to during the mega State-level event. About 1.5 lakh school students are expected to participate in the programme.

City »
State »
  • Case lodged against three cement cos
  • Spurt in complaints over corruption cases
  • Plea to create mini institutional forests
  • LIC to recruit 3,100 agents
  • City students step in to save Ugratara turtles
  • ‘Mistakes must never hamper progress’
  • Sankaradeva’s Tirobhav Tithi today
    		•
  • Strike hits normal life across State
  • Citrus centre of excellence inaugurated
  • LIC to adopt Kazidahar village
  • Vedic tarpan to Ahom Swargadeos at Shiva Dol
  • ‘Digital India’ scheme launched in Dibrugarh
  • Cattle smuggling through Dhubri border continues
  • Installation of GPS in autorickshaws opposed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • NE joins nation-wide workers strike
  • Breast feeding promotional in Meghalaya
  • Manipur Assembly session begins
  • Naga Hoho, NMA meet Rajnath Singh
  • World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21
  • MNF seeks CBI probe into Carbon Product scam
  • Meghalaya District Council bypoll dates fixed
  • Women leaders support anti-tobacco campaign
  • AR reviews Mizoram security situation
    		•
  • Zaheer made honorary life member by MCC
  • Murray through to US Open 3rd round
  • Gurpreet to captain India against Puerto Rico
  • ASEB hand GTC 3-0 drubbing in GSA league
  • Dutee Chand arrives in city
  • Assam Challenge League interestingly poised
  • Nabadeep Club enter final
    		•
     
     