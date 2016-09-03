World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21

A Correspondent

GANGTOK, Sept 2 - Sikkim Chief Secretary AK Shrivastava convened a review meeting of the preparatory committee for the mega event of World Peace Day to be celebrated on September 21 at Paljor Stadium here with the theme Yoga for World Peace and Harmony. Principal Secretary, Human Resource Development Department GP Upadhyaya enlightened the meeting on the Yoga protocol that is to be adhered to during the mega State-level event. About 1.5 lakh school students are expected to participate in the programme.