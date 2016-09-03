The delegation led by Naga Hoho president Chuba Ozukum and NMA president Abeiu Meru met Singh in New Delhi yesterday and discussed with him the present situation in Nagaland. They also briefed Singh on the prevailing situation in the State and desire of the civil society.

Singh assured the delegation to sympathetically look into their requests, sources said. The Naga civil society delegation also discussed with the Home Minister about the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed on August 3, 2015 which settles the political parameters of the final solution.

The signing of the agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations that spanned 18 years with first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed.