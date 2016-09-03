 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
Naga Hoho, NMA meet Rajnath Singh
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 2 - A delegation of Naga Hoho and Naga Mothers’ Association(NMA) has sought Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention for early conclusion of the ongoing peace talks with NSCN-IM for bringing a lasting solution to Nagaland, sources said.

The delegation led by Naga Hoho president Chuba Ozukum and NMA president Abeiu Meru met Singh in New Delhi yesterday and discussed with him the present situation in Nagaland. They also briefed Singh on the prevailing situation in the State and desire of the civil society.

Singh assured the delegation to sympathetically look into their requests, sources said. The Naga civil society delegation also discussed with the Home Minister about the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed on August 3, 2015 which settles the political parameters of the final solution.

The signing of the agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations that spanned 18 years with first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed.

