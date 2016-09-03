 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Manipur Assembly session begins
Correspondent
 IMPHAL,Sept 2 - The Monsoon session of the Manipur Assembly began here on Friday. The house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to Kishore Thapa, a former MLA from Kangpokpi Constituency.

Thapa was elected as an MLA in 1974 mid-term election for the first time, and re-elected in 1980 and 1984.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Speaker Th Lokeshore Singh and others led the members of the house in paying tributes to late Thapa. The session will conclude on September 5.

BJP workers hurt: Five BJP Manipur Pradesh workers including women sustained injuries during police action on a silent protest march demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikgangam and a probe into the controversial police constable (male) recruitment process in the State on Friday.

The incident occurred when two groups of BJP workers moved towards the Assembly complex around 11am. The injured persons were taken to RIMS hospital for treatment.

City »
State »
  • Case lodged against three cement cos
  • Spurt in complaints over corruption cases
  • Plea to create mini institutional forests
  • LIC to recruit 3,100 agents
  • City students step in to save Ugratara turtles
  • ‘Mistakes must never hamper progress’
  • Sankaradeva’s Tirobhav Tithi today
    		•
  • Strike hits normal life across State
  • Citrus centre of excellence inaugurated
  • LIC to adopt Kazidahar village
  • Vedic tarpan to Ahom Swargadeos at Shiva Dol
  • ‘Digital India’ scheme launched in Dibrugarh
  • Cattle smuggling through Dhubri border continues
  • Installation of GPS in autorickshaws opposed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • NE joins nation-wide workers strike
  • Breast feeding promotional in Meghalaya
  • Manipur Assembly session begins
  • Naga Hoho, NMA meet Rajnath Singh
  • World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21
  • MNF seeks CBI probe into Carbon Product scam
  • Meghalaya District Council bypoll dates fixed
  • Women leaders support anti-tobacco campaign
  • AR reviews Mizoram security situation
    		•
  • Zaheer made honorary life member by MCC
  • Murray through to US Open 3rd round
  • Gurpreet to captain India against Puerto Rico
  • ASEB hand GTC 3-0 drubbing in GSA league
  • Dutee Chand arrives in city
  • Assam Challenge League interestingly poised
  • Nabadeep Club enter final
    		•
     
     