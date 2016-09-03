Thapa was elected as an MLA in 1974 mid-term election for the first time, and re-elected in 1980 and 1984.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Speaker Th Lokeshore Singh and others led the members of the house in paying tributes to late Thapa. The session will conclude on September 5.

BJP workers hurt: Five BJP Manipur Pradesh workers including women sustained injuries during police action on a silent protest march demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Gaikgangam and a probe into the controversial police constable (male) recruitment process in the State on Friday.

The incident occurred when two groups of BJP workers moved towards the Assembly complex around 11am. The injured persons were taken to RIMS hospital for treatment.