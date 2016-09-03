Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri launched the programme at a function held at Ganesh Das Hospital in the city. MAA is a flagship Programme of the Union Government which was first launched in the country on August 5 last at New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Warjri emphasised to all concerned, on the importance of mother’s milk to the growth and wellbeing of a child. The Minister also stated that a nutritious diet and proper rest are pre-requisites towards ensuring that a healthy baby is given birth to. – PTI