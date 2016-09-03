 
September 03, 2016
Breast feeding promotional in Meghalaya

 SHILLONG, Sept 2 - MAA-Mother’s Absolute Protection, a Breast Feeding Promotion Programme to ensure that adequate awareness is generated among the masses, especially mothers on the benefits of breastfeeding was today launched in Meghalaya.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri launched the programme at a function held at Ganesh Das Hospital in the city. MAA is a flagship Programme of the Union Government which was first launched in the country on August 5 last at New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Warjri emphasised to all concerned, on the importance of mother’s milk to the growth and wellbeing of a child. The Minister also stated that a nutritious diet and proper rest are pre-requisites towards ensuring that a healthy baby is given birth to. – PTI

