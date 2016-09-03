

A deserted street during the nation-wide strike called by central trade unions, in Agartala on Friday. – UB Photos A deserted street during the nation-wide strike called by central trade unions, in Agartala on Friday. – UB Photos

In the State capital, trade unions and associations from the Postal department, BSNL, taxi operators, hospitals, banks and others participated in the rally.

Members of these organisations converged near the Additional Secretariat here in the afternoon and despite inclement weather, took out the rally though the city.

These trade unions and associations have placed a 12-point charter of demands to the Centre. They are demanding among others a minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 per month and a pension of not less than Rs 3,000 per month for the entire working population, including workers in the unorganised sector.

“There has to be strict enforcement of basic labour laws without exception or exemption and stringent punitive measures for violation for labour laws,” MN Bhattacharjee, president of Meghalaya Joint Council of Trade Unions and Associations said.

“Measures must be taken for containing price rise through universalisation of Public Distribution System and banning speculative trade in commodity market,” Bhattacharjee said.

Imphal: The Coordinating Body of Trade Unions, Manipur (CBTUM) sponsored 12 hour bandh in Manipur hit normal life in the State particularly in Imphal on Friday.

The strike hit the normal functioning of banks, telecom and postal sectors, besides State Government departments, according to CBTUM chairman Laishram Sotinkumar. There are about three lakh workers serving in the unorganised sectors in the State including agriculture.

Most shops and establishments remained closed in Imphal as most of the passenger services suspended their activities. However, air traffic at Imphal International airport was unaffected.

Central Trade Unions had called the strike in pursuit of their long-pending demands and also to show opposition against the labour policy of the NDA-led Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, according to CBTUM.

The strike was called against the ‘anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Centre, said Sotinkumar. Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, Manipur staged a sit-in in Imphal in support of the nationwide strike.

PTI adds: Normal life was paralysed in Left-ruled Tripura today in response to the one-day nationwide strike call by 10 central trade unions against the government’s anti-labour policy.

The State capital wore a deserted look with public transport vehicles staying off the roads, official sources said.

Government offices, banks, schools and colleges remained closed while business establishments kept their shutters down, the sources said.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) activists were picketing before government establishments. They also stopped people from entering offices.

Though train services have been totally disrupted, the State Government provided police escort to people who were going to the airport.

CITU state General Secretary and CPI(M) MP Sankar Prashad Datta said, “All trade unions, except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, took part in this strike and in Tripura people have spontaneously cooperated, that is why there is a total shutdown,” he added. – PTI