



And as proposed, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be sold in three trims, the Limited, summit and the SRT variants. The variants will differ in terms of both equipment and engines. The Limited and the Summit will be powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, diesel motor tuned to develop 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The mileage will also be 12.8 kmpl, as claimed by the manufacturer.

The top-spec SRT trim of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be powered by a massive 6.4-litre Hemi V8 petrol mill that develops a huge and premium 470 bhp of power and 624 Nm of torque, also getting mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

As premium offerings, the engines, power output and correspondingly the price will also be premium, due also to being imported as CBUs. So, the Limited variant gets priced Rs. 93.64 lakhs, Summit gets priced Rs. 1.03 crore and the SRT gets priced Rs. 1.12 crore.

On the other hand, the Wrangler is a 4-door, off-road SUV, available only in one variant, dubbed the “Unlimited”. It gets priced at Rs. 71.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited gets powered by a 2.8-litre CRD, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that makes 197 bhp of power at 3,600 rpm and 460 Nm of torque at 1,600-2,000 rpm.

The engine gets mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission that transfers the power to all the four wheels, as the Wrangler Unlimited comes with the Command-Trac 4WD as standard. The fuel efficiency of the SUV is pegged at 12.1 kmpl, certified by ARAI.

Jeep will also begin to locally assemble their offerings with an assembly line at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s Ranjangaon plant, beginning from 2017. It will also expand its dealership base to about nine more Indian cities. Dealerships in New Delhi and Chennai are scheduled to be launched in September, followed by a dealership in Mumbai in October.

Festive season will see one more added to New Delhi, and other major cities as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, etc. will also get their respective showrooms. A total of about 10 dealerships have been planned for by Jeep to expand its market reach. So, after long, Jeep has truly arrived!

