 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Sankaradeva’s Tirobhav Tithi today
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 2 - The 448 th Tirobhav Tithi (death anniversary) of Srimanta Sankaradeva, the founder of neo-Vaishnavism of the State, would be observed all over the State tomorrow with Vaishnavite rituals.

Srimanta Sankaradeva also initiated a cultural movement in the State to spread the religious belief he enunciated, among the people. He also emerged as a social reformer and he is believed to be one of the major architects of the liberalism that marks the Assamese society today.

On the occasion, Naam-Prasangas (prayers) would be offered at the Sattras and Naamghars by the followers of the creed established by Srimanta Sankaradeva.

City »
State »
  • Case lodged against three cement cos
  • Spurt in complaints over corruption cases
  • Plea to create mini institutional forests
  • LIC to recruit 3,100 agents
  • City students step in to save Ugratara turtles
  • ‘Mistakes must never hamper progress’
  • Sankaradeva’s Tirobhav Tithi today
    		•
  • Strike hits normal life across State
  • Citrus centre of excellence inaugurated
  • LIC to adopt Kazidahar village
  • Vedic tarpan to Ahom Swargadeos at Shiva Dol
  • ‘Digital India’ scheme launched in Dibrugarh
  • Cattle smuggling through Dhubri border continues
  • Installation of GPS in autorickshaws opposed
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • NE joins nation-wide workers strike
  • Breast feeding promotional in Meghalaya
  • Manipur Assembly session begins
  • Naga Hoho, NMA meet Rajnath Singh
  • World Peace Day in Gangtok on Sept 21
  • MNF seeks CBI probe into Carbon Product scam
  • Meghalaya District Council bypoll dates fixed
  • Women leaders support anti-tobacco campaign
  • AR reviews Mizoram security situation
    		•
  • Zaheer made honorary life member by MCC
  • Murray through to US Open 3rd round
  • Gurpreet to captain India against Puerto Rico
  • ASEB hand GTC 3-0 drubbing in GSA league
  • Dutee Chand arrives in city
  • Assam Challenge League interestingly poised
  • Nabadeep Club enter final
    		•
     
     