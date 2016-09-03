Srimanta Sankaradeva also initiated a cultural movement in the State to spread the religious belief he enunciated, among the people. He also emerged as a social reformer and he is believed to be one of the major architects of the liberalism that marks the Assamese society today.

On the occasion, Naam-Prasangas (prayers) would be offered at the Sattras and Naamghars by the followers of the creed established by Srimanta Sankaradeva.