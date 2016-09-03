The programme was organized by Guwahati Management Association (GMA) in collaboration with the All India Management Association (AIMA) to help young people synchronize personal and career goals through exposure to experience and wisdom of successful people.

Citing an example from his professional life, he stated that shifting blames or refusing to accept one’s fault does not help in finding solution to any problem. “Mistakes can happen as no one is perfect. But, by admitting it, we can devout our all effort toward rectifying it. We must also not shy away from seeking help towards finding a solution,” he said.

Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New India Express Group, Deepak Vohra, veteran diplomat and Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, founder of GNRC also participated in different sessions of the programme. The conclave was inaugurated by Dipak Kumar Barthakur, vice chairman, Planning Commission of Assam. The programme was primarily meant for future managers of the entire North East region, where students from different institutions and budding entrepreneurs took part.

Earlier, DN Barua, president of GMA, accorded a warm welcome to the guests and participants. A souvenir to commemorate the occasion was also brought out during the programme. The souvenir includes write ups from Anil Saraf, DN Barua, Jayauddin Choudhury, BK Duari, S Mallick, Swapnanil Barua, Baneswar Khound, Parag Phukan, PK Barthakur, Prasenjit Roy and JC Barua.

Students from different educational institutions took part in the interactive sessions at the end of every session.