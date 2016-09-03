Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 2 - “Mistakes are an inevitable part of our public as well as private lives, and it must never act as a barrier to progress. Learn to admit it, take your lessons and move ahead in life,” said R Gopalakrishnan, former director of Tata Sons Ltd and ex-president of All India Management Association, while addressing nearly 1,000 young participants of the Shaping Young Minds Programme, held at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre here today. He asked the students to be willing to accept their flaws. Explaining the concepts related to management, perception of success and the challenges faced while pursuing a goal, he narrated many examples to illustrate his points.
The programme was organized by Guwahati Management Association (GMA) in collaboration with the All India Management Association (AIMA) to help young people synchronize personal and career goals through exposure to experience and wisdom of successful people.
Citing an example from his professional life, he stated that shifting blames or refusing to accept one’s fault does not help in finding solution to any problem. “Mistakes can happen as no one is perfect. But, by admitting it, we can devout our all effort toward rectifying it. We must also not shy away from seeking help towards finding a solution,” he said.
Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New India Express Group, Deepak Vohra, veteran diplomat and Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, founder of GNRC also participated in different sessions of the programme. The conclave was inaugurated by Dipak Kumar Barthakur, vice chairman, Planning Commission of Assam. The programme was primarily meant for future managers of the entire North East region, where students from different institutions and budding entrepreneurs took part.
Earlier, DN Barua, president of GMA, accorded a warm welcome to the guests and participants. A souvenir to commemorate the occasion was also brought out during the programme. The souvenir includes write ups from Anil Saraf, DN Barua, Jayauddin Choudhury, BK Duari, S Mallick, Swapnanil Barua, Baneswar Khound, Parag Phukan, PK Barthakur, Prasenjit Roy and JC Barua.
Students from different educational institutions took part in the interactive sessions at the end of every session.