LIC to recruit 3,100 agents
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 2 - The Guwahati division of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India is targeting to recruit 3,100 agents and achieve Rs 500 crore of premium income through new business during the current fiscal. So far this fiscal, it has registered more than 52 per cent growth in first premium income, said a statement.

LIC, which is celebrating its diamond jubilee year, said that Guwahati division is the oldest one among the four divisions in the North East region and is serving 25,93,719 policies through 20 branches and 13 satellite offices in Assam and Meghalaya.

During 2015-16, the Guwahati division settled claims worth Rs 813 crore. The division settled 96.65 per cent of death claims during 2015-16.

The Guwahati division of LIC will celebrate the diamond jubilee with a week-long series of programmes during the first week of this month.

