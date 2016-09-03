Rakesh Banik, a resident of Ambagan, Nagaon, started the ‘Ride for Hope’ bicycle tour from the India Gate, Delhi, on August 20, in the company of his junior, Nitul Bora (20), who also hails from the same locality, to convey a message to the Union Government that the State needs a special financial package for its flood victims.

Rakesh had met with an accident on June 11, 2012, in which he lost his right leg. A few months after his recovery, he started cycling with an artificial limb and in the last one-and-a-half years, he has completed six bicycle tours outside the State. The current bicycle tour, sponsored by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and singer Zubeen Garg, will end at Dispur, Guwahati, on September 5.

The cyclist duo reached Bongaigaon this evening where they would halt for the night before setting out for Nalbari tomorrow morning.