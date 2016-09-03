 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
Sepoy Naba Chandra Singh cremated with State honours
Correspondent
 SILCHAR, Sept 2 - Ch Naba Chandra Singh, the 29-year-old sepoy of 35 Rashtriya Rifles, who died in an accident while chasing terrorists in Kupwada district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 30, was cremated with full State honours at his native village in Singerbond under the Lakhipur subdivision here on Friday.

Officers from 9 Mahar Regiment gave a 21-gun salute before the cremation. Col (retired) Gour Kishore Singh, a senior citizen of the village, also paid his tribute.

Earlier, Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan and Additional SP Jagadish Das paid homage to the soldier after his body arrived at the Silchar Airport.

Son of Suraj Singh, Naba Chandra is survived by his wife and a minor son. Naba Chandra, who belonged to the 2nd Assam Regiment, was sent to the 35 Rashtriya Rifles on deputation. Thousands of villagers converged at his residence to pay tribute to Naba Chandra after his body was brought by his colleague, Ranjit Boro, from the airport.

Y Nadiya Chand Singh, principal of Shirolal Rashmoni English School, said that Naba Chandra had passed the HSLC examination from the school in 2004. “He was an excellent footballer and had joined the Army in 2006 on sports quota. We are saddened at his unfortunate demise,” Nadia Chand Singh said.

