Marking the beginning of the administrative functioning of the newly announced Majuli district, Sonowal and his Cabinet colleagues are scheduled to attend a grand ceremony at the Majuli College playground on September 8 where devotees of various satras and cultural troupes of the heritage island will showcase their centuries-old traditions.

Senior government officials said it will be the first Cabinet in the State that will hold its meeting outside capital Dispur. Along with the officers of the Majuli administration, local youths and cultural organisations are leaving no stone unturned to make the programme a grand success. The people of the flood and erosion-hit river island also seemed enthusiastic with the hope of getting better welfare facilities in the newly declared district.

“We are making all arrangements for the grand function and the Cabinet meeting. Both the programmes will be memorable in the history of Majuli,” said an administrative officer of the river island.

Asked about the timing of the Cabinet meeting, an officer in the Chief Minister’s Office said that the exact time of the meeting is yet to be decided. He said all the Cabinet ministers will be attending the meeting as the Chief Minister has discussed with them about the importance of the meeting in Majuli.

As the river island has been suffering from severe erosion and many civic problems, including absence of proper health care facilities, potable water, facilities for promoting local heritage and tourism in the resourceful island, the Cabinet meeting is expected to prepare a feasible road map for the allround development of Majuli.