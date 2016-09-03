 
Guwahati, Saturday, September 03, 2016
Centre issues flood warning
Spl Correspondent
 NEW DELHI, Sept 2 - The Centre today warned of flood in three districts of Assam following heavy rainfall in the State and adjoining states of Meghalaya and Manipur.

Official sources said that in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and adjoining Meghalaya and Manipur in the Barak basin, river Barak and its tributaries are rising in Assam which is affecting the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

The rivers Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara are expected to flow in moderate to high flood situation in the next two to three days. The district administrations have been advised to take all precautionary measures.

The latest flood warning came even as an inter-ministerial team is scheduled to visit the State to assess the devastation caused by the last round of floods.

