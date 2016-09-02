 
Friday, September 02, 2016
Birth anniversary of Prafulla Ch Bora
Correspondent
 DERGAON, Sept 1 - The birth anniversary of litterateur ‘Sahityapran’ Prafulla Chandra Bora was celebrated under the aegis of Sahityapran Prafulla Chandra Bora Smriti Anuranan Nyas at Marowary Panchayat Dharamshala here recently.

The meeting held on the occasion was chaired by Santanu Tamuli and moderated by Saponjyoti Thakur. It was inaugurated by Babita Bhattacharya Hazarika. Taking part in the meeting as the distinguished guest, writer Ajit Baruah said that late Bora was a litterateur who salvaged several hidden facets in the literary field.

A book written by late Bora before his death and titled Sankardev Adhyan, and published by Jyoti Prakashan, was released by retired Principal of Jorhat College Dr Pabitrapran Goswami. Writer Kutubuddin Ahmed, Prafulla Rajguru, social worker Prakhyat Dowerah, retired DIG Prabin Saikia, Atul Goswami, retired Principal Bina Thakur Bezbaruah, Principal of DKD College Dr Ranjot Kumar Bordoloi and others spoke on the life and activities of the late litterateur.

Bora’s widow Renu Bora, besides daughters Preeti Bora and Giti Bora expressed their gratitude to the people for celebration of the birth anniversary.

