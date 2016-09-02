In the last couple of weeks, the gas supply has been so inadequate that tea leaves have got damaged in the withering trough houses of the tea factories, sources alleged.

The tea industry, especially the small tea growers of the district, has been hit due to the poor gas supply by the AGCL. “We have been told to stop plucking leaves by the factories. If this situation continues, the price of green leaves will fall and the small tea growers will be the worst sufferers,” said Dulal Gogoi, a small tea grower based in Phillobari.

Gogoi urged the AGCL authorities to take immediate steps to regularise gas supply to the tea factories. He also urged the State Industry Minister to look into the issue.