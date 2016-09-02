 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
Irregular gas supply hits tea factories
Correspondent
 DOOMDOOMA, Sept 1 - Irregular supply of gas by the Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) has affected the tea factories of Tinsukia district. Since the start of the plucking season this year, the supply of gas to the tea factories has reportedly been abysmal.

In the last couple of weeks, the gas supply has been so inadequate that tea leaves have got damaged in the withering trough houses of the tea factories, sources alleged.

The tea industry, especially the small tea growers of the district, has been hit due to the poor gas supply by the AGCL. “We have been told to stop plucking leaves by the factories. If this situation continues, the price of green leaves will fall and the small tea growers will be the worst sufferers,” said Dulal Gogoi, a small tea grower based in Phillobari.

Gogoi urged the AGCL authorities to take immediate steps to regularise gas supply to the tea factories. He also urged the State Industry Minister to look into the issue.

