 
September 02, 2016
ACMS backs general strike
Staff Correspondent
 DIBRUGARH, Sept 1 - The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) president Paban Singh Ghatowar and its general secretary Dileshwar Tanti have extended support to the nationwide general strike called by various trade unions of the country on Friday in protest against Centre’s refusal to concede to the trade unions’ demands.

The ACMS leaders have urged upon all to take part in the general strike peacefully in the interest of the workers. However, the trade union leaders have exempted essential services from the strike, a release stated. The members and workers, both regularised and temporary, under the ACMS account to nearly eight lakhs in the State.

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam, Tinsukia district, Students’ Federation of India and Assam Chatra Yuba Sanmilan have also extended their support to the general strike.

