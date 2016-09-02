The Nobel Laureate and Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa will be canonized by Pope Francis in Vatican on September 4, 2016 and, thereafter, the icon of love and compassion will be called Saint Mother Teresa.

The thanksgiving prayer at Cathedral here will be led by Joseph Aind, Bishop of the catholic diocese of Dibrugarh at 9 am. Nuns from the order founded by Mother Teresa will also take part in the religious event along with other priests, nuns, seminarians and general public.

A get-together to honour Mother Teresa is also lined up for the day’s celebration, said Parish Priest Fr Nicholas Kerketta.

A nine-day serial prayer (novena) is already under way in the run up to the canonization event at the decked up cathedral. A portrait of Blessed Mother Teresa has been placed inside the cathedral to honour and pay respect to her.

Similar events will also be organised simultaneously in different churches and centres of Missionaries of Charity (Mother Teresa) in the diocese, Bishop Joseph Aind told The Assam Tribune.

At the Missionaries of Charity centre in Boiragimoth, the nuns have decided to distribute free rations to some of the poorest of poor on September 10 as part of the celebrations.

It must be mentioned here that the luminous messenger of God had set her blessed foot in the city in August, 1993, en route to Borduria village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Christian community here has requested the district administration to dedicate one of the streets, preferably the Lachitnagar-Boiragimoth road as Mother Teresa road. The leaders of Dibrugarh Inter Church Forum (DICF), an association of Christian Churches of Dibrugarh town comprising Catholics, Church of North India, Baptists, Presbyterian Church of India (Assamese), Kuki Worship Service, Mizo Presbyterian Church, Church of Jesus Christ, Saura Baptist Church, and Believers Church, placed a petition before the district administration in this regard.