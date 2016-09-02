 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Tarjinder leads Northern fightback
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 1 - Chasing a big first innings total of 356 set by Upper Assam Zone, Northern Assam were 79 for two on the second day of the four-day Assam Challenge League at the Judges’ Field here today.

Resuming at the overnight total of 173 for four, Upper Assam completed their first innings at 356 with Samik Das (68), Pritam Debnath (60) and Sandip P Mazumdar (37) being the leading scorers today.

In reply, the Northern Assam Zone were 79 for tow at the end of day’s play. Tarjinder Singh was batting at 46 while Rajat Khan was giving him company with 21.

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings (overnight 173/4) 356 (Samik Das 68, Pritam Debnath 60, Pallav Kr Das 57, Md Arif 44, Sandip P Mazumdar 37; Mrinmoy Dutta 4/97, Arlen Konwar 3/78).

Northern Assam 1st innings 79/2 in 30 (Tarjinder Singh not out 46, Rajat Khan not out 21).

City »
State »
  • Move on to make Digital Assam a reality: Sonowal
  • Protest against apathy to repair road
  • Contributions of Suchibrata Raichoudhury recalled
  • BJP slams Cong for remarks against Govt
  • GU to revise proposed academic calendar
  • Geologist’s solution to flash flood woes
    		•
  • Special thanksgiving prayers in Dibrugarh
  • ACMS backs general strike
  • Employees shortage hits Goalpara Civil Hospital
  • Statue of martyr Durga Malla unveiled at Baksa
  • Irregular gas supply hits tea factories
  • Birth anniversary of Prafulla Ch Bora
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Reliance Jio targets 100 mn customers
  • Parliament remembers Purno Sangma
  • NE trade unions to join strike
  • Solung fest celebrated in Arunachal
  • PLA militant arrested
  • Manipur bandh
    		•
  • Djokovic into 3rd round without hitting a ball
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, clinch ODI series
  • Tears for Schweinsteiger in last game
  • Sunrise earn full points against Navajyoti
  • Olympian Dutee to lead Abhiruchi jogging
  • Paes, Sania, Bopanna reach second round
  • Tarjinder leads Northern fightback
    		•
     
     