Resuming at the overnight total of 173 for four, Upper Assam completed their first innings at 356 with Samik Das (68), Pritam Debnath (60) and Sandip P Mazumdar (37) being the leading scorers today.

In reply, the Northern Assam Zone were 79 for tow at the end of day’s play. Tarjinder Singh was batting at 46 while Rajat Khan was giving him company with 21.

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings (overnight 173/4) 356 (Samik Das 68, Pritam Debnath 60, Pallav Kr Das 57, Md Arif 44, Sandip P Mazumdar 37; Mrinmoy Dutta 4/97, Arlen Konwar 3/78).

Northern Assam 1st innings 79/2 in 30 (Tarjinder Singh not out 46, Rajat Khan not out 21).