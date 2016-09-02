

Disclosing this in a press conference here today, the organising committee chairman Balendra Mohan Chakravorty said that the sprinter, who represented India in the recently concluded Rio Olympics, will arrive here tomorrow and lead the jogging which will start at 6.30 am from the Chandmari flyover. The organisers are expecting good numbers of participants, mainly school children, in the jogging which is likely to be flagged off by State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sports Minister Naba Doley is scheduled to take part in the event along with several eminent sportspersons of the State, informed Chakravorty.

Like previous years, State sportspersons, who represented India in various international sporting events will be honoured in this 33rd edition of the Abhiruchi Sports Day in a function to be held at the Rabindra Bhawan from 5 pm.

Apart from mass jogging, to be culminated in the RG Baruah Sports Complex, inter institution group dance and PT competition will be conducted at the same venue from 8.30 onwards.

Organisations like OIL, ONGC, NRL, IOC, NEEPCO, Star Cement, Assam Roofing, SBI, NEC, Sarbasiksha, Directorate of Sports, Assam Olympic Association, City Police, Green Valley, Directorate of Cultural Affairs are supporting in organising the event which will be at hosted in various places in the State.

The sportspersons and organisers to be feted are: (Archery) Jayanta Talukdar, Manshjyoi Changmai, Mukesh Boro, Satbir Kaur, Himani Boro, Sanjay Boro, Pramila Daimari. (Boxing) Shiva Thapa, Pwilao Basumatary. (Badminton) Ashmita Chaliha, Ningshi Block Hazarika. (Tennis) Priyana Kalita. (TT) Birdie Boro. (Swimming) Bastab Tapan Bordoloi. (Football) Halicharan Narzary, Vineet Rai, Mintu Mech, Aman Chetry, Fidan Borgayary, Musuka Narzary, Imanual Musahary, Trinayanjyoti Gogoi, Mizing Narzary. (Taekwondo) Sabita Ramchary, Tasin Begum. (Cycling) Anu Chutia. (Kho-kho) Supriya Gogoi. (Kabaddi) Hasina Begum. (Weightlifting) Swapnapriya Baruah. (Fencing) Anirban Banerjee, Chang Liang Wang, Abi Gohain, L Biswajit Meitai, Ng Raman Singha, K Sansa Singha. (Shooting) Rituraj Singh. (Karate) Mugdha Baruah, Mainu Saikia, Jitamrit Kashyap, Janki Devi, Anjebi Chakma. (Lawnball) Adinita Kakati, Bangita Hazarika, Mridul Bora, Mridul Borgohain. Promising sportspersons: Trisha Gogoi (TT), Chandan Boro (football). Organiser: Hemanta Kalita, secretary Assam Boxing Association (RG Baruah Memorial Award). Coach: Nagen Bonjang (Chidananda Das Memorial Award). Other organisers to be honoured are: Khanin Dutta, Ankush Dutta, Pradip Nunisa, Ranjit Das, Sib Sankar Roy, Debashish Roy, Kalimuddin Ahmed, Everesters Nanda Dulal Das, David Teron, Kharsing Terang, Naba Phukan.