 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
PLA militant arrested

 IMPHAL, Sept 1 - A militant belonging to outlawed Peoples Liberation Army was arrested in Manipur’s Thoubal district by a combined team of police commandos and Assam Rifles jawans, police said.

The militant was arrested last evening from Khabak-khong near Wangjing, he said.

Earlier, he was arrested by police in 2010 while he was a cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) but was bailed out and joined PLA recently. Some incriminating documents along with a mobile handset used by him were seized from his possession. – PTI

