Dressed in their best traditional attires, the Adis thronged the Solung-Mopin ground at Zero Point Tinali, here to celebrate the festival.

An array of cultural presentations featuring traditional and contemporary way of tribal life marked the festive occasion. Besides modern and folk dances, a mega Ponung dance performed largely by female artistes, joined by the dignitaries was the cynosure of all eyes.

Gracing the festival as the chief guest, Chief Minister Pema Khandu greeted the community and performed Taku Tabaat – a ritual – at the festival altar and offered his prayers to the Gods and Goddesses Kine-Nane and Doying-Bote for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of all.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that being a multi-ethnic and multi-tribe State, Arunachal Pradesh is a potpourri of varied culture.

Stating that “unity in diversity is our strength”, Khandu called upon all to make this diversity a strength by bonding together in peace and cooperation with mutual respect and love for each other.

He informed that the Union Ministry of Culture is going to establish a Regional Cultural Centre in the State capital. He said that huts of all tribes of the State would be provided in the Cultural Centre to showcase their rich art and culture to visitors.