 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
NE trade unions to join strike
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Sept 1 - Coordinating Body of Trade Unions, Manipur (CBTUM) today reiterated their decision to go on strike on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm, to fulfill their demands.

Central Trade Unions (CTUs) has called the strike which will cover both public and private sectors, including bankings and railways in pursuit of their long-pending demands and also to show opposition against the labour policy of the NDA-led Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, according to CBTUM.

It said the strike has been called against the ‘anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Centre.

Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, Manipur said it will support the nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, All Trade Union of Arunachal Pradesh in a press release said it will stage a dharna in Itanagar tomorrow in support of its 12 point demands and against the alleged anti-labour policies of the present Central Government.

City »
State »
  • Move on to make Digital Assam a reality: Sonowal
  • Protest against apathy to repair road
  • Contributions of Suchibrata Raichoudhury recalled
  • BJP slams Cong for remarks against Govt
  • GU to revise proposed academic calendar
  • Geologist’s solution to flash flood woes
    		•
  • Special thanksgiving prayers in Dibrugarh
  • ACMS backs general strike
  • Employees shortage hits Goalpara Civil Hospital
  • Statue of martyr Durga Malla unveiled at Baksa
  • Irregular gas supply hits tea factories
  • Birth anniversary of Prafulla Ch Bora
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Reliance Jio targets 100 mn customers
  • Parliament remembers Purno Sangma
  • NE trade unions to join strike
  • Solung fest celebrated in Arunachal
  • PLA militant arrested
  • Manipur bandh
    		•
  • Djokovic into 3rd round without hitting a ball
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, clinch ODI series
  • Tears for Schweinsteiger in last game
  • Sunrise earn full points against Navajyoti
  • Olympian Dutee to lead Abhiruchi jogging
  • Paes, Sania, Bopanna reach second round
  • Tarjinder leads Northern fightback
    		•
     
     