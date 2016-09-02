Central Trade Unions (CTUs) has called the strike which will cover both public and private sectors, including bankings and railways in pursuit of their long-pending demands and also to show opposition against the labour policy of the NDA-led Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, according to CBTUM.

It said the strike has been called against the ‘anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Centre.

Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union, Manipur said it will support the nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, All Trade Union of Arunachal Pradesh in a press release said it will stage a dharna in Itanagar tomorrow in support of its 12 point demands and against the alleged anti-labour policies of the present Central Government.