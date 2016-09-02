Led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr M Thambi Durai, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Prof PJ Kurien, Parliamentarians and former MPs paid floral tributes to the former Speaker in the Parliament House today.

Born on September 1, 1947 in village Chapahati in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, Sangma was a man of many parts, having been, in the course of his career, a lecturer, lawyer and journalist before he joined politics. On May 23, 1996, he was unanimously elected Speaker of the Eleventh Lok Sabha winning support across all political parties.

As Speaker, Sangma ensured that rules were observed by the members even in the midst of stormy debates. Parliamentary democracy, he observed, meant free debate, objective deliberations and healthy criticism and it was for the Speaker to ensure that these objectives were achieved.

Besides nine terms in Lok Sabha, Sangma also served in the Union Cabinet in important Ministries like Home Affairs, Commerce, Industry, Labour, Information and Broadcasting and Coal.

Tura Correspondent adds: National People’s Party (NPP) today celebrated its 4th Foundation Day along with the 69th birth anniversary of late PA Sangma at District Auditorium in Tura.