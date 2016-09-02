 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
Reliance Jio targets 100 mn customers
Business Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 1 - Reliance Jio has set a target to bring onboard 100 million customers in the “shortest possible time” as it rolls out its 4G network across the country, Reliance Industry Chief Mukesh Ambani said.

“I have always set impossible goals for the Jio team and they have always exceeded my expectations. So, today I set a target for my team to acquire 100 million customers on the Jio network in the shortest possible time and create a new world record,” he said at the 42 nd annual general meeting (AGM).

He added that this world translate into a data usage of 250 crore gigabyte per month.

Reliance Jio has 1.5 million users on its 4G network, during the test phase. Over the past few weeks, Reliance Jio has been expanding its unlimited calls and high- speed mobile broadband trial offer to 4G smartphone users of brands, including HTC, Intex, Vivo, Gionee, Karbonn and Lava.

