For this purpose, the storm water of such city areas should be taken out to such points for releasing to the mighty river, where the elevation of the plain areas is higher than the high flood level of the river. This is the observation made by geologist Dilip Barman.

Barman, a former senior geologist of the Directorate of Geology and Mining, who has made extensive study of the geology of the State, said that a place like Rampur, some kilometres west of Bijaynagar, may be the ideal location for such a purpose.

For the purpose, a canal may be laid on the south of the Deepor Beel and this should also be designed as a navigable one for carrying municipal solid waste outside the city for scientific disposal.

The canal should also be used for carrying bulk goods between Guwahati and its neighbouring areas, thus providing relief from traffic snarls on the highway and other arterial roads of the city.

The storm water coming from Meghalaya should be diverted to the Basistha diversion canal. This canal should be linked with the Mora Bharalu and then with the proposed canal on the south of the Deepor Beel.

On top of all these steps, all the streams and rivulets originating in the Meghalaya hills should be connected with this proposed canal, said the geologist.