GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika told this newspaper here today that the university authorities will sort out the contentious issues on September 6 and an effective system would be put in place for the benefit of the students.

When asked as to whether the number of class days would be raised to 90 days as per the stipulation of the University Grants Commission (GU) for each of the semesters, he said that though it is not quite clear as to how many class days they would be able to accommodate in the calendar, it is for sure that the number of class days would go up significantly from what has now been proposed.

It needs mention here that the GU academic calendar for its undergraduate courses for the 2016-17 session has kept a provision of a month-long winter vacation, between December 1 and December 31, 2016, in addition to a month-long summer vacation between July 1 and July 31, 2017, during the academic year. Besides, it is alleged that there is no specific period fixed for completion of the admission process, examinations, etc., which has reduced the number of class days by many days.

The UGC stipulation has it that there should be 90 class days for each of semesters. But the GU calendar has allegedly proposed around 30 class days for each of the semesters.