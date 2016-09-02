 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
BJP slams Cong for remarks against Govt
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 1 - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh today said that the Congress has no right to make an assessment of the performance of the BJP-led government in the State, that has completed hundred days in office.

The State BJP, while slamming the Congress for targeting the Sarbananda Sonowal government, said that instead of bringing baseless allegations of inefficiency against the government, the Congress should come forward with constructive criticism.

The BJP said that the Congress during its tenure had ruined the State’s coffer, which the new government is trying to fix under the leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The new government with its historic budget has come forward to fulfil the promises made to the electorate. In just a hundred days, the government undertook measures that have created positive ripples in the political and administrative sphere,” said the party, calling upon the Congress to cooperate with the government on all issues pertinent to the welfare of the State, including solution to the flood and erosion problem, sealing of the Indo-Bangla border and preparation of a correct National Register of Citizens (NRC).

