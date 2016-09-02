Synchronising with the 86th birthday of Dinabandhabi Suchibrata Raichoudhury, the birthday of all the inmates of the old-age home was celebrated together amidst fun and other festivities.

The special function was also attended by a large and distinguished gathering including Dinesh Barman, retired bureaucrat and Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Deputy Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), who paid tribute to Suchibrata Raichoudhury.

Addressing the function as the chief guest, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania paid tribute to the memory of the first lady magistrate of Assam, who also stands out as an outstanding short story writer, poet and novelist.

Sarania described Dinabandhabi as the embodiment of Assamese womanhood and referred to her relentless services for alleviation of the sufferings of marginalised women.

Chief adviser to the Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Memorial Trust DN Chakravartty, while speaking about the significance of the day, dwelt at length on how during her days in government service, Dinabandhabi devoted heart and soul for the welfare of women in particular and the old and infirm in general. He also recalled the literary contribution of Suchibrata Raichoudhury towards Assamese poetry, novel and short story, besides mentioning her accomplishment as a translator.

Manju Dutta Baruah, while explaining the significance of the day, welcomed the guests.

Birthday cakes donated by Manjurani Devi and Bhaskar Pratim Dutta were cut on the occasion and distributed amongst the guests.

Jugabrata Dutta, working president of the Trust spoke on the activities of the old-age home and appealed to the government and the people to render assistance for its effective functioning.

Child artistes Santanu Rajkhowa, Raj Barman and Sargam Deka presented Bhupendra Sangeet, while members of the Barbari Lekhika Sanstha presented a chorus. Another citizen Chandradhar Bezboruah recited a poem.

The vote of thanks was offered by Dr Jayashree Borah.