

Activists of Dispur Students' Union staging a demonstration demanding repair of the Hatigaon-Sijubari road, in Guwahati on Thursday. – AT Photo

The student body registered its ire against the authorities by blocking the road for an hour and demanded that the road be repaired at the earliest.

It needs mention that the local citizens and various organisations have been demanding improvement in the condition of the road for many years. “There has been no initiative to improve the road in the last ten years, which has caused a lot of inconvenience to the commuters, including students and office-goers,” said the student body, warning that it would intensify its protest if steps are not taken for repairing the road.