 
Guwahati, Friday, September 02, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Move on to make Digital Assam a reality: Sonowal
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 1 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reiterated that the development of the State on a war footing is the government’s topmost priority and building the Digital Highway to this effect is of paramount importance.

Speaking at the Northeast Information and Communication Technology (NICT) conference 2016 at a city hotel, Chief Minister Sonowal said that every village of the State will be digitally connected in the next five years and called on all IT players of the country to be part of this revolution.

According to an official press release here, the Chief Minister said every rural household will be digitally connected so that people can get their needs fulfilled without having to travel to bigger cities and towns. He said the best way to connect with the youths is through digital medium and his government is going to fulfil their hopes and aspirations through sincere and dedicated work. Better IT infrastructure will be put in place in partnership with private players to make Digital Assam a reality and better Internet bandwidth will be facilitated so that Internet connectivity in the State does not suffer from any lag.

Minister of Education Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the conference, spoke about digital clubs to be set up in every village of the State from where people can directly avail the government services. The digital clubs will facilitate services like air and rail ticket booking, digital book reading, apart from essential government services making the dream of e-governance a reality. The e-gram project will be henceforth handled by the IT department of the State for a seamless connectivity within the various departments.

Minister of Information Technology Keshab Mahanta, Additional Chief Secretary VS Bhaskar and AMTRON Managing Director MK Yadav among others were also present at the conference.

City »
State »
  • Move on to make Digital Assam a reality: Sonowal
  • Protest against apathy to repair road
  • Contributions of Suchibrata Raichoudhury recalled
  • BJP slams Cong for remarks against Govt
  • GU to revise proposed academic calendar
  • Geologist’s solution to flash flood woes
    		•
  • Special thanksgiving prayers in Dibrugarh
  • ACMS backs general strike
  • Employees shortage hits Goalpara Civil Hospital
  • Statue of martyr Durga Malla unveiled at Baksa
  • Irregular gas supply hits tea factories
  • Birth anniversary of Prafulla Ch Bora
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Reliance Jio targets 100 mn customers
  • Parliament remembers Purno Sangma
  • NE trade unions to join strike
  • Solung fest celebrated in Arunachal
  • PLA militant arrested
  • Manipur bandh
    		•
  • Djokovic into 3rd round without hitting a ball
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, clinch ODI series
  • Tears for Schweinsteiger in last game
  • Sunrise earn full points against Navajyoti
  • Olympian Dutee to lead Abhiruchi jogging
  • Paes, Sania, Bopanna reach second round
  • Tarjinder leads Northern fightback
    		•
     
     