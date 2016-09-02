High drama prevailed at Gohain’s Teenmurty House, when Gohain’s staff and a few RSS men confronted Sharma, who had arrived to meet the Minister. Soon, Chanakyapuri police was contacted and the man was handed over to them.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and detained three more persons today in this connection.

According to sources, last afternoon around 5.30 pm, a person contacted Gohain’s personal staff stating that BJP general secretary, Krishna Gopal, was trying to contact him regarding some appointment. The person said that the appointment was for Arun Sharma.

Sources said Gohain promptly granted him an appointment requesting him to come to his house at 7.30 pm. However, the Minister followed up the call by cross-checking with Krishna Gopal, who denied having asked anyone to contact Gohain on his behalf.

Alerted by the call, Gohain asked his staff to quietly lay a trap for Sharma and wait for him to visit his house. When Sharma showed up, he was confronted by Gohain’s staff and a few RSS men who had also arrived to check the identity of the person. Sharma, who gave conflicting replies, was later handed over to police, said sources.

However, the motive behind seeking an appointment with the MoS Railways was not immediately known and police has also not revealed anything.

Gohain later told newsmen that “a group of frauds led by one Arun Sharma yesterday came to my official residence by citing names of some very senior people. When those senior persons were contacted by my office to confirm the matter, they feigned ignorance.”

“On questioning, it came to light that these persons had a plan to entangle me in some scam (not sure what). Police was called and they have arrested the persons. Is this another conspiracy to malign me? Well, police will investigate and I hope proper action is taken,” said Gohain. The Minister also posted the details of the incident in the social media.