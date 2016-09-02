The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are not happy over the delay in finalizing the common minimum programme, but the BJP has been claiming that it would be formulated soon.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, AGP general secretary Dr Kamala Kalita said that the AGP has submitted a list of issues to be included in the common minimum programme to the leaders of the BJP even before the Assembly elections. He said that the AGP had requested the BJP leaders a number of times to finalize the common minimum programme and to set up the coordination committee a number of times. Delegations of the AGP also discussed the issue with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal twice. Now as the big brother in the alliance, it is up to the BJP to take the initiative in this regard, he added.

The AGP also has difference of opinion with the BJP on a few key issues. The parties have difference of opinion on providing shelter to the foreigners, who came to Assam because of religious persecution in their own countries. The BJP is for giving shelter to the foreigners coming to India due to religious persecution, while, the AGP is firm on its stand that the foreigners should be detected and deported as per the provisions of the Assam Accord. The AGP is also opposed to the idea of auctioning the oilfields of the State and the regional party is also opposed to construction of mega dams. However, at the same time, Kalita said that the differences can be settled through discussions.

Similar feelings were echoed by the BPF and the party is also of the view that the common minimum programme should have been finalized immediately after the formation of the Government. BPF acting general secretary Prabin Boro said that the alliance partners must have a common agenda and the party has taken up the matter with the Chief Minister. He said that it is up to the BJP to take the initiative to finalize the common agenda of the alliance partners and the coordination committee should be formed as soon as possible for better functioning of the alliance. He said that the Rabha and Tiwa groups, which also supported the alliance, should be included in the coordination committee.

Boro said that the BPF is for declaration of flood as a national problem and the party is also for sealing the international border and solving the problem of infiltration of foreigners to Assam. He said that as there is no difference among alliance partners on these issues, these can be included in the common minimum programme.

Meanwhile, the BJP has defended the delay and party spokesman Bijon Mahajan said the common minimum programmed that is in the pipeline and the BJP leaders had several rounds of talks with the leaders of the alliance partners on the issue. He said that it would be finalized soon.

On the coordination committee of alliance partners, Mahajan said that the BJP state unit is having its organizational elections and the committee would be formed immediately after the new leadership of the BJP assumes office.