The Congress vice president expressed his readiness to face trial after the apex court refused to interfere with criminal proceedings pending against him before a trial court in Maharashtra. Rahul then withdrew the appeal filed by him against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case and summons issued to him by the trial court.

The apex court also declined Rahul’s plea that he be exempted from personal appearance before the Bhiwandi court which has taken cognizance of the complaint of an RSS functionary by summoning him as an accused for his statement on the organisation for the killing of the Father of Nation.

The brief hearing before a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and RF Nariman saw the Gandhi scion deviating from his earlier stand that he never blamed RSS as an institution for the killing, by stating that he stood by every word of his statement made during an election rally in 2014 that had led to the filing of complaint by Sangh functionary Rajesh Mahadev Kunte.

“I stand by each and every word. I will never take my words back. I stood by it yesterday, I stand by it today and I will stand by it in future as well,” he said. – PTI