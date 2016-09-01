 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Show progress report, Cong to State govt
Staff Correspondent
 DIBRUGARH, Aug 31 - Taking a dig at the governance of the BJP-led State government, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora today asked if Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma could come up with a list of their achievements in 100 days of their government.

“Himanta Biswa Sharma had said ‘what Tarun Gogoi could not achieve in 5 years, the BJP-led government in the State would achieve in three months’. Let him prepare a progress report now. Let us know what landmark achievements they earned in three months,” APCC Bora said at a press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan here.

The Congress leader, flanked by party leaders Rockybul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Prithibi Majhi, Atuwa Munda and others, said during the press conference, that the BJP-led State government had only increased the prices of some 127 essential items by increasing VAT.

The prices of various edibles, medicines and construction items have been raised alarmingly. The prices of cooking gas (LPG), diesel and petrol have also been increased manifold in the three months compared to the period of Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government, he said.

On Central aid for relief of flood and erosion victims, the APCC leader said that the BJP-led State government failed to bring financial assistance from the Centre to provide succor to the flood victims who have been displaced and whose houses and agricultural crops have been damaged.

“The Union Minister had assured of sending a Central team to assess the flood damages but one and a half month has passed, no one has arrived to make the assessment. They are running the government under false promises and lies,” he said.

The Congress leaders also said that the Centre had not released any funds for maintenance of the National Highways in the State in last two years.

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     