“Himanta Biswa Sharma had said ‘what Tarun Gogoi could not achieve in 5 years, the BJP-led government in the State would achieve in three months’. Let him prepare a progress report now. Let us know what landmark achievements they earned in three months,” APCC Bora said at a press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan here.

The Congress leader, flanked by party leaders Rockybul Hussain, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Prithibi Majhi, Atuwa Munda and others, said during the press conference, that the BJP-led State government had only increased the prices of some 127 essential items by increasing VAT.

The prices of various edibles, medicines and construction items have been raised alarmingly. The prices of cooking gas (LPG), diesel and petrol have also been increased manifold in the three months compared to the period of Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government, he said.

On Central aid for relief of flood and erosion victims, the APCC leader said that the BJP-led State government failed to bring financial assistance from the Centre to provide succor to the flood victims who have been displaced and whose houses and agricultural crops have been damaged.

“The Union Minister had assured of sending a Central team to assess the flood damages but one and a half month has passed, no one has arrived to make the assessment. They are running the government under false promises and lies,” he said.

The Congress leaders also said that the Centre had not released any funds for maintenance of the National Highways in the State in last two years.