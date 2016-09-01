 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
Correspondent
 SILCHAR, Aug 31 - In a major development in the Indo-Bangla repatriation process, the Bangladesh government has agreed to take back 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, who are in the detention camp at the Silchar Central Hail. This was informed by Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Vishwanathan on Tuesday.

“They (Bangladeshi officials) have verified and agreed to take back their nationals. Also two minor children of Archana Biswas (Das) will also be deported back to Bangladesh. Even though the process is slow, we are happy that the issue is being sorted out to its logical conclusion,” Vishwanthan said.

