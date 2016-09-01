This decision of the agitation was adopted in a meeting of the State executive committee of All Assam Mandal Kanango Association held at the auditorium of District Rural Development Agency here on Sunday last with intimation to the Government. The meeting was attended by almost all the top leaders of the organisation, including its president Lambodar Hazarika and secretary Amulya Kalita.

According to information, the association observed the three-day non-cooperation strike from August 29 to 31. If the Government fails to address their grievances during the period, they will repeat the same programme from the September 6 to 10. And if their demand is unattended, they will go on indefinite strike from September 14.

The Barpeta district committee has already observed two series of agitation with the same demands. But the Government has not taken any step to address their demands so far. The association alleges that one of their colleagues Nurul Islam, a Lat Mandal, was misbehaved by the MLA on July 30.