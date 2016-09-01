 
Guwahati, Thursday, September 01, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
Correspondent
 BARPETA, Aug 31 - Normal activities at circle offices in the district have come to a standstill following a strike called by the All Assam Mandal Kanango Association from Monday last demanding arrest of Baghbar constituency MLA Sherman Ali.

This decision of the agitation was adopted in a meeting of the State executive committee of All Assam Mandal Kanango Association held at the auditorium of District Rural Development Agency here on Sunday last with intimation to the Government. The meeting was attended by almost all the top leaders of the organisation, including its president Lambodar Hazarika and secretary Amulya Kalita.

According to information, the association observed the three-day non-cooperation strike from August 29 to 31. If the Government fails to address their grievances during the period, they will repeat the same programme from the September 6 to 10. And if their demand is unattended, they will go on indefinite strike from September 14.

The Barpeta district committee has already observed two series of agitation with the same demands. But the Government has not taken any step to address their demands so far. The association alleges that one of their colleagues Nurul Islam, a Lat Mandal, was misbehaved by the MLA on July 30.

City »
State »
  • Harendra Nath Baruah Memorial Lecture
  • State accounted for 3.5 pc crimes in 2015
  • Programme for cancer patients at GU
  • 102 Ambulance Service completes 3 years
  • Women’s team visits ailing sattradhikar
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • World Trade Fair from today
  • Earth cutting prohibited
    		•
  • Irate public gherao Dibrugarh Sadar PS
  • 4 prisoners apprehended hours after jailbreak
  • 'Sonitkonwari provided new literary dimension'
  • Office work affected as Mandal body on strike
  • ‘Bangladesh to take back 10 nationals’
  • Show progress report, Cong to State govt
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Rijiju pays tribute to Manipur freedom fighters
  • NESO condemns attack on indigenous people
  • Meghalaya SSC meet to find ‘regular’ DGP
  • Kharkongor 1st tribal to head NEEPCO
  • NEHU teacher’s sack demanded
  • Mizo student bodies file FIR against FB post
  • Cancel of ST certificates of Tibetans: ACS
  • Meghalaya police issues advisory
    		•
  • Murray, Serena serves into US Open second round
  • Hales propels England to Pakistan series win
  • Yogeshwar to be tested before upgradation
  • NF Railway thrash Dynamo 4-1
  • Manipur Olympians felicitated
  • ACA camp for women
  • National TT academy to be opened in Udharbond
  • Upper Assam Zone 173/4
    		•
     
     